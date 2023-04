NSCDC Arrests Three For Printing Fake Currency In Zamfara

The Zamfara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has apprehended three persons in connection with distributing counterfeit currency worth two million.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ikor Uche who disclosed this while parading the suspects said the corps arrested the suspects for being involved in printing, minting, and dispersing fake naira and dollar notes to the public.

Corp Uche said Kamallu Sani, 28, Sulieman Yusuf, 29 and Uzaifa Muazu all of Tsafe Local Government Area, were arrested in Gusau on April 3 while trying to pay for transport fare to a Keke Napep rider with a fake N1,000 note.

The Napep driver was able to identify the currency to be fake and raised an alarm, which led to the arrest of the culprits.

According to the PRO, investigations revealed that Kamallu Sani has been indulging in the business for one year.

He admitted to having been introduced to the criminal act by one Ado Gurgu of the Tsafe Local Government Area who took him to one Muazu Abdulkarim of Kwartarkwarshi village.

Uche said Kamallu admitted that Muazu Abdulkarim was the person who delivered the fake currency note and that each N1000 fake note was exchanged for N400 only.

The operatives of the Corps traced the supplier to Kwartarkwarshi village where the prime suspect, Muazu Abdulkarim who is at large, directed his son, Uzaifa Muazu, who had been in the illegal trade with the father, to open a box that contained fake currencies both in Naira and Dollars for supplies to the suspects.

The sum of N60,000 fake currency was found alongside $2,600 of fake notes, totalling N1.92 million found in the box.

He, however, said that N17,000 of the fake currency was retrieved from Kamallu Sani during his arrest.

Uche confirmed that Uzaifa Muazu, who was the son of the prime suspect Muazu Abdulkarim, confessed that his father had been in the illegal act for more than three years.

He added that he got the fake monies from Kano in the company of One Ado Gurgu.

Uche said the Commandant, Muhammad Muazu, however, advised the general public to be wary of the mischievous set of people.

He said that the Corps had beamed its searchlight on the mischief makers and would clamp down on them heavily.

Uche also says that the Corps would hand over the suspects to the rightful authorities for prosecution.

