NSCDC: Bandits ambushed, killed seven of our personnel in Kaduna

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja and Baba Negedu, Kaduna

…says five other security personnel neutralised at mining site

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Tuesday, said seven of its personnel were ambushed and killed at a mining site in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Spokesperson for the Corps, DCC Olusola Odumosu, who made the disclosure in a statement, said five personnel of an unnamed security agency as well as a local security outfit were also neutralised during the fatal attack.

He said until their death, the officials were attached to the Kaduna State Ministry of Mines.

“Seven personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were ambushed and killed alongside five others from a sister security agency and local security service.

“The personnel who were attached to the Kaduna State Ministry of Mines were ambushed and killed by bandits while on official duty at a mining site in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State.

“The sad incident took place on Monday 9th of January 2023, at about 10.00hrs at the Kuriga mining site in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State.

“After the attack, the bandits carted away the rifles of the slain operatives and the remains of the slain officers and men have been recovered and deposited at the Barau Diko Hospital Kaduna,” Odumosu said.

 

