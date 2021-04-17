News

NSCDC begins female squad establishment process

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) yesterday said it had begun the selection process leading to the formation of a female squad. It said female personnel to be considered for the squad will be drawn from various commands of the first, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). At the flag-off ceremony held at the headquarters of the corps in Abuja, the Commandant General (CG), Dr. Ahmed Audi, said the Special Female Squad was one of his many strategies to reposition, rejig, revamp and rejuvenate the corps to a world class organisation.

A statement by the Corps’ spokesperson, DCC Olusola Odumosu, quoted the CG as saying: “The Female Squad which will compete favourably with their male counterpart in all ramifications will undergo three week intensive and rigorous training as well as capacity building programmes in one of our training colleges after the successful ones scale through the preliminary tests of competence, experience, psychological evaluation and comprehensive medical examination to determine their fitness for the programme.” According to the statement, Audi disclosed that plan was underway to make the proposed female squad combat ready and formidable, as they will be trained in physical and tactical maneuvering, especially special intervention and operations.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Forces behind Zulum’s mouth diarrhoea on Nigerian military

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In the first week of December, when 43 rice farmers were killed in the little town of Zabarmari, Borno State; the state governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum betrayed his rare side when he acknowledged that the attack  is only a setback that should not be used to asses the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari […]
News

Lagos-Ibadan rail commences commercial operations

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government has announced the commencement of Commercial Operations on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line. The Presidency in a Tweet on Monday said the commercial operations commenced today and formal commissioning will be held in the first quarter of 2020. Also, the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi […]
News

UK halts aid funding for Oxfam over sexual misconduct claims

Posted on Author Reporter

  The UK has halted all its funding for Oxfam over allegations of sexual misconduct against staff in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Last week Oxfam confirmed it had suspended two members of staff working in the country as part of an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, bullying and abuse of power, reports Sky News. The UK government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica