NSCDC boss tasks personnel on grassroots information gathering

The Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, has urged personnel of the corps to engage in grassroots information gathering.

 

Audi stated this in a statement issued by NSCDC’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Odumosu Olusola, on Sunday in Abuja. He advised the operatives to take advantage of their closeness and direct contact with the public to gather credible information.

 

According to him, such information will assist the corps in tackling the  various security challenges currently confronting the country.

“If you see something, you must say something.

 

Intelligence information ahead of any criminal activity always put security agencies at vantage positions to repel any untoward attack before it occurs,” he said.

 

The Commandant-General, who expressed concerns at the high rate of insecurity in 2021, directed zonal commanders and state commandants to deploy officers and men massively to every nooks and crannies of the country in a renewed fight against all forms of criminality,” he said.

 

