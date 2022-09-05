News

NSCDC CG: I’ll make scapegoats out of personnel involved in extortion

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Audi, has warned personnel against extortion, saying: “I will make scapegoats out of these bad elements within the system to serve as a deterrent to others like them.”

The warning followed a viral video of a civil defence operative allegedly extorting an independent petroleum marketer in Rivers State.

Audi’s warning was contained in a statement yesterday by the Corps’ spokesperson, DC Olusola Odumosu.

He said an Investigative/Disciplinary Panel to deal with the situation, has since been established.

“Following the viral CCTV captured video of exploitation subsequent to a publication by an online media about some personnel of the Corps allegedly exposed while extorting money from an Independent Petroleum Marketer in Rivers State, the Corps has set up an Investigative/Disciplinary Panel to deal with the situation,” Odumosu said.

He quoted the civil defence boss as vowing that: “This is going to be the last time any member of this service will be involved in such a heinous crime, enough is enough.

“I will make scapegoats out of these bad elements within the system to serve as a deterrent to others like them, if what is seen in that video is correct.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kogi Guber : Appeal Court reserves judgment in Wada, PDP appeal

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division yesterday reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in the November 2019 election in Kogi State, Engineer Musa Wada, to a date to be communicated to parties.     The Justice Adamu Jauro-led panel reserved judgment after listening to arguments […]
News

Oyo PDP Congress witnesses parallel, peaceful conducts

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

In spite of reports of parallel ward congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held yesterday in most of the 351 wards of the 33 local government areas of Oyo State, the Chairman, PDP Ward Congress and Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shaibu, declared that there was no parallel congress witnessed anywhere in the […]
News Top Stories

IPPIS: 1,173 Foreign Mission workers may forfeit January salaries

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Federal Government has said it may suspend the salaries of 1,173 of its workers by January 2022 over the failure to upgrade their records on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS). In a circular marked HCSF/PS/CMO/POL. III/T/62, which was exclusively obtained by an online news portal, The Examiner, in Abuja, was signed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica