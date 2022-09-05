NSCDC CG: I’ll make scapegoats out of personnel involved in extortion

The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Audi, has warned personnel against extortion, saying: “I will make scapegoats out of these bad elements within the system to serve as a deterrent to others like them.”

The warning followed a viral video of a civil defence operative allegedly extorting an independent petroleum marketer in Rivers State.

Audi’s warning was contained in a statement yesterday by the Corps’ spokesperson, DC Olusola Odumosu.

He said an Investigative/Disciplinary Panel to deal with the situation, has since been established.

“Following the viral CCTV captured video of exploitation subsequent to a publication by an online media about some personnel of the Corps allegedly exposed while extorting money from an Independent Petroleum Marketer in Rivers State, the Corps has set up an Investigative/Disciplinary Panel to deal with the situation,” Odumosu said.

He quoted the civil defence boss as vowing that: “This is going to be the last time any member of this service will be involved in such a heinous crime, enough is enough.

“I will make scapegoats out of these bad elements within the system to serve as a deterrent to others like them, if what is seen in that video is correct.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...