NSCDC commissions new Divisional Office in Kwara community

In its efforts to boost security in Kwara State, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, has commissioned a new divisional office in Oro-Ago town in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the State.
While commissioning the new office on Friday, the state’s Commandant, Ayinla Iskil Makinde, said the NSCDC under his watch in the state would step up efforts in intelligence gathering, especially at the grassroots and border communities towards combating crimes and criminality in the state and the country at large.
He added that the expansion of the Corps to the grassroots level has become imperative “towards ensuring that lives and properties of Nigerians are well protected across the nation.”
Commandant Makinde lauded the efforts of the community’s monarch, Oba Johnson Olanrewaju Dada, his chiefs and the people of the community for their cooperation and relentlessness in ensuring the successful completion of the magnificent edifice in record time.
In his remarks, Oba Johnson Olanrewaju Dada lauded “the Commandant and his formidable management team for their outstanding support before, during and after the completion of the project.”
The monarch assured the Commandant that he would “continue to provide a conducive working environment for officers and men deployed in his kingdom to enable them discharge their duties appropriately.”

