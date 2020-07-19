News Top Stories

NSCDC declares nationwide war against rape, other vices

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have said it has stepped up its fight against rape and other criminal activities across the country.

 

Only recently, the United Nations Women declared that rape had become another form of pandemic ravaging Nigeria. Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Mohammad, in an interview in Abuja recently, stated that the newly created anti-rape unit of the Corps was a deliberate effort towards stemming the scourge.

 

NSCDC boss, who expressed worries that the menace of rape was damaging the image of the country globally, noted that operatives of the Corps have been specially trained to end rapists’ escapades.

 

According to him, the Corps was vigorously pursuing the case of a three-monthold baby that was raped in Adogi village in Nassarawa State and another case in Potiskum, Yobe State.

 

He added that man who was accused of raping the baby in Adogi fled to Akwanga, another town in Nassarawa State, but his men trailed him and eventually got him arrested.

 

“The establishment of the anti-rape unit is helping us to make several arrests in connection with various rape cases across the country. We are working round the clock to bring rape cases to the barest minimum in Nigeria.

 

We have also sent our men on anti-rape campaign,” he added.

 

He further stated that the frequent cases of herders and farmers clashes across the country was being tackled by the Corps, with the establishment of the Agro Rangers.

