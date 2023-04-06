NSCDC Deploys 1,077 Corps For Easter Celebration

The Anambra State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has deployed no less than 1,077 personnel in the state for the Easter celebration.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Isidore Chikere, who made this known in Awka, on Thursday, April 6, 2023, said the personnel would secure places of worship, recreational areas, and places with the high engagement of people during the celebration.

Chikere stated that the men were drawn from the operations department of the Rapid Response Squad, Counter Terrorism Unit, Disaster Management Unit, Investigation & Intelligence Department, Chemical Biological Radioactive Nuclear & Energy Unit, Critical National Assets & Infrastructure Protection Unit, Anti-vandalism Unit, and the Special female squad.

He reminded the officers of the need to stick to the Easter celebration operational order put in place by the Commandant General of NSCDC, Abubakar Audi.

He tasked them to be professional, and diligent and take out their duties with tact and a high sense of responsibility during the period.

While felicitating with members of the public as they commemorate the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the state commandant called on religious leaders, worshippers, and residents of the state to cooperate with the security agencies, as adequate security arrangements have been put in place to guarantee a hitch-free celebration.

He urged Christians to take advantage of the period to seek divine intervention in the affairs of the nation and take a cue from the supreme sacrifice of Jesus Christ by shunning all forms of political, social, and religious violence and vices.

The state commandant also directed all Area Commanders, and Divisional Officers to embark on effective and rigorous patrol of their respective areas of responsibility in order to safeguard lives and properties, in addition to protecting all Critical National Asset and Infrastructure within their domain.

The members of the public are also enjoined to go about their lawful businesses without apprehension of fear or molestation, remain security conscious, be law-abiding, and in case of any emergency before, during, and after the celebration report to the nearest civil defense office, or call the following numbers; 08066769442, 08036172748, 08035913830, 08036086018, 08035406492.

