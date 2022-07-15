NSCDC deploys 11,226 officers for Osun guber

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has deployed 11,226 officers to Osun State for Saturday’s governorship poll. A statement by the Director, Public Relations, DCC Olusola Odumosu, on Thursday, said the officers are to cover the 3,763 polling units, collation centres, flashpoints as well as critical national assets and infrastructure in all the 31 local government areas. Audi said the officers were drawn from the national headquarters, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Kwara, Kogi and Edo. He explained that personnel had attended various workshops on best practices during the election. “This robust operational order has been activated to ensure a hitch-free exercise and guard against molestation and intimidation of voters by hoodlums or party thugs,” the NSCDC chief said.

