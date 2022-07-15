NSCDC deploys 11,226 officers for Osun guber

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has deployed 11,226 officers to Osun State for Saturday’s governorship poll. A statement by the Director, Public Relations, DCC Olusola Odumosu, on Thursday, said the officers are to cover the 3,763 polling units, collation centres, flashpoints as well as critical national assets and infrastructure in all the 31 local government areas. Audi said the officers were drawn from the national headquarters, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Kwara, Kogi and Edo. He explained that personnel had attended various workshops on best practices during the election. “This robust operational order has been activated to ensure a hitch-free exercise and guard against molestation and intimidation of voters by hoodlums or party thugs,” the NSCDC chief said.
Related Articles
Enugu professionals in Diaspora laud Mbah as Sanwo-olu inspects oil facility
Enugu professionals in the diaspora have lauded the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, Bar. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah over his revolutionary successes in the public and private sectors, nothing that his achievements has placed Enugu and the sons of the Coal city-state on the global map. The group made this […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Army: Troops kill four suspected IPOB members
The Nigerian Army has said that four suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), were killed during a fierce gun battle with troops of Exercise Golden Dawn, in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State. A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, noted that the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Alleged N60m fraud rocks Nigeria’s insurance institute
Amid an aggressive campaign for funds to complete its new secretariat in Lagos, Nigeria’s foremost insurance institute, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), is currently enmeshed in an alleged fraud involving nothing less than N60 million. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that the amount was said to have been syphoned from the institute’s treasury over […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)