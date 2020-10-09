Politics

NSCDC deploys sniffer dogs, over 7000 personnel for Ondo poll

… ZLP cries out over alleged importation of thugs by Fayemi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on has deployed 60 sniffer dogs and 7,079 of its personnel for the Ondo State governorship election.
According to the Corps, the operatives were drafted to the state from the six South West states as well as well from Kogi and Kwara commands.
The Deputy Command General Operations, Hilary Madu disclosed this to journalists during a press briefing as regards the corps preparedness for poll at the Ondo NSCDC command.
While staying that four Assistant Command General would also be on duty during the poll, Madu added that six of the sniffer dogs would be deployed to INEC headquarters to complement personnel from Special Force, Intelligence Department and SWAT unit.
He said: “We have come to monitor and provide security for the governorship election in Ondo State coming up on Saturday. We have deployed 7,079 security officers.”
Meanwhile, the Zenith Labour Party, (ZLP) has accused Governor Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi of alleged plans to intimidate voters with thugs imported in the state from Ekiti State.
The party in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Felix Olatunde also alleged that the Ekiti State Governor has been inducing security agents as part of plans to undermine the electoral process.
Olatunde in the state, however, urged Fayemi to back pedal as he emphasized that residents of the state will resist any attempt to subjugate the will of the people.

