NSCDC establishes female armed squad to combat insecurity

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, has disclosed that as part of strategy to combat activities of criminals in the state, it has setup an all-female armed squad. According to the corps, the special female squad had been optimally trained to respond to crime situations within the state and as well tackle it promptly.

The Commandant of the corps in the state Hammed Abodunrin stated this on Friday while addressing newsmen at the state headquarters of the corps in Alagbaka, Akure, the State capital. The Commandant maintained that amidst the security situation of the country, the squad will also be involved in providing protection in schools across the state in order to forestall any form of security breach. Abodunrin said: “In the just concluded year, a Special Female Squad was tactically trained to respond to school protection in the State and Rapid Response Squad to tackle crimes promptly.

 

