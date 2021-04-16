News

NSCDC firms up female squad establishment process

…begins selection of qualified personnel

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Friday, said it had begun the selection process leading to the formation of a female squad.
It said female personnel to be considered for the squad, will be drawn from various Commands of the force, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
At the flag-off ceremony held at the headquarters of the corps in Abuja, the Commandant General (CG), Dr. Ahmed Audi, said the Special Female Squad was one of his many strategies to reposition, re-jig, revamp and rejuvenate the Corps to a world class organis.
A statement by the Corps’ spokesperson, DCC Olusola Odumosu, quoted the CG as saying: “The female squad which will compete favourably with their male counterparts in all ramifications will undergo three weeks intensive and rigorous training as well as capacity building programmes in one of our Training Colleges after the successful ones scale through the preliminary tests of competence, experience, psychological evaluation and comprehensive medical examination to determine their fitness for the programme. ”
According to the statement, Audi disclosed that plans were underway to make the proposed squad combat ready and formidable, as they will be trained in physical and tactical maneuvering, especially special intervention and operations.

