NSCDC impounds 88 sacks of PMS from oil thieves in Ogun and

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ogun State Command, has impounded 10,560 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as fuel loaded in 88 sacks from suspected oil thieves. The petroleum product was recovered at Akere Waterways in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state. The command’s spokesman, Dyke Ogbonnaya, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta, said the recovery was part of efforts of the corps in ridding the state of oil thieves. Ogbonnaya discovered the oil thieves were smuggling the product to Benin Republic before the operatives of the NSCDC intercepted them. According to him, the stolen PMS were gotten from Isalu, around Lagos State via the waterways and each time this arrest is made the perpetrators are always at large via the waterways.

He said the state Commandant of the corps, David Idowu Ojelabi, has vowed that the corps in the state would ensure constant discouragement of these acts. “I will put all my compasses to ensure these illegal activities do not become business as usual,”. “I will report appropriately to the Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, National Headquarters, Abuja, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, on the recurring activities of these waterway vandals and the need for high speed jetties to further improve the operational capacity of the personnel,” he added. Ojelabi also warned the general public against these acts of sabotage, vowing to ensure that the full extent of the law is extended to anyone caught perpetuating these heinous crimes.

