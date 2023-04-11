News

NSCDC Impounds Three Trucks Carrying Precious Stones In Zamfa

The operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Zamfara State Command have arrested three trucks in the state carrying precious stones.

The Commandant, Muhammed Muazu, disclosed this at a press briefing held in the Gusau area of the state on Monday.

According to the Commandant, the trucks, loaded with precious stones, were intercepted in Gusau on their way to Sokoto as the drivers had no legal documents for security clearance.

He said, “We have no problem with the drivers or vehicles, rather the owners were to provide the necessary evidence that will permit them to engage in the business.”

According to him, for every person or corporate body to take part in the transaction of any mineral deposits must meet up with following requirements: license to possess and purchase minerals, evidence of royalty payment, mineral title if the solid mineral is coming from a legal source, agent movement permit, and mineral buying center certificate.

Muazu maintained that if those documents are not presented, the drivers and whosoever involved should be prosecuted while the truck and its content impounded by the Federal Government as the law stipulates.

He said the trucks impounded and their drivers have an ultimatum of seven days to provide legal documents for engaging in the act else they would be prosecuted.

The commandant warned truck drivers to avoid conveying any mineral resources, except if the owner provided legal documents to them.

He called on the National Union of Road Transport Workers to sensitize their members on the danger and legal implications of moving mineral resources without the necessary documents of the law by the Federal Ministry of Mining and Solid Minerals.

