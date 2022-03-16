Metro & Crime

NSCDC in Nasarawa parades 4 suspected serial rapists of minors, 2 others

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nasarawa State command yesterday paraded four suspected serial rapists and two kidnappers apprehended by the Corps in different parts of the state. Parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Lafia, the state capital, Assistant Superintendent of Corps, Mohammed Surajo, said the suspects were arrested at Loko by men on patrol after receiving distress call. He explained that the four serial rapists namely; Abubakar Mohammed, 28, Musa Ibrahim, 23, Umar Adamu, 25 and Rabilu Musa, 23 serially lured the five minors between ages 3,5, 7 and 8 year with money and biscuits and had carnal knowledge of them at different times. The Assistant Superintendent of Corp, Mohammed Surajo who doubles as the deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Cops, Nasarawa State command further explained that the two kidnap suspects were arrested at Nasarawa Eggon. Surajo explained that the two kidnap suspects, Hamza Alhaji and Abubakar Rago laid ambush at the entrance of the residence of a petrol seller, Mrs. Veronica Aguje in Nasarawa Eggon in the night and swooped on the victim when she was about to enter the compound.

He said that the suspects have confessed to their crime and would be charged to court to face the wrath of the law. In an interview, one of the suspected rapist, Rabilu Musa confessed to his crime blaming his action on lust, while Abubakar Mohammed denied the rape allegations.

 

