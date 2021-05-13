Metro & Crime

NSCDC intercepts truckload of crude oil, arrests four suspects

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have intercepted a truckload of crude oil and apprehended four suspected pipeline vandals in Imo State. The state NSCDC Commandant, Mr. Michael Ogar, disclosed this while interacting with journalists in Owerri yesterday. Ogar, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said suspected pipeline vandals conveying crude in the truck were arrested at the Okigwe axis on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway about 10pm on Tuesday. He said the officers on duty confirmed that the suspects, who initially claimed to be moving from Umuahia to Okigwe, were actually conveying the 4,000 litres of crude oil from Port Harcourt to Kano. The commandant expressed the commitment of the NSCDC to training, retraining and welfare of its men and officers for optimal output.

He, however, expressed regret over the death of one of the NSCDC officers who was on anti-bunkering duty as well as two others who were killed by stray bullets. Ogar pledged full compensation for the families of the deceased in line with NSCDC’s memorandum of operation. He assured Imo State residents that the command would continue to collaborate with other security agencies to ensure their safety. “I came here barely three weeks ago and a lot has happened between then and now. Last night, we intercepted a truck laden with crude oil and arrested four suspects. Investigation is ongoing.

“We are committed to training, retraining and welfare of our men and officers and we assure Imo residents that there will be less security challenges and more humane operation by the corps,” Ogar said. The NSCDC boss called on the residents to avail the command of more information on the whereabouts of vandals and to go about their lawful activities without fear of harassment. He added: “The major challenge we have is information gathering from residents of the state. If necessary information is available to us, we will perform better and everyone will go about their lawful duties without any fear.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Uncle bites 21-year-old nursing mother’s breast

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A man, Joseph Onu, has been arraigned before an Enugu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly biting the breast of a nursing mother, Ms Precious Okoli. Onu also inflicted a severe injury on Okoli’s breast. The accused, said to be the victim’s uncle, was arrested and arraigned by the police based on a report lodged by an […]
Metro & Crime

Customs seizes N17.49bn contraband

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operation Unit Zone A, Lagos has seized 117 units of vehicles and general goods with a Duty Paid Value of N17.49 billion.   It was learnt that the contrabands were confiscated for various offences between January and September 2020. Its Public Relations Officer, DSC Theophilus Duniya said that the unit […]
Metro & Crime

Address insecurity issues on water ways, NLC tells Bayelsa govt

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Organised labour Bayelsa State branch, on Tuesday urged the state government led by Douye Diri to as a matter of urgency address the security situation on the water ways of the state. Speaking in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, during a celebration to mark the World Day for Decent Work with the theme ‘A New […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica