NSCDC intercepts truckload of crude oil, arrests four suspects

Officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have intercepted a truckload of crude oil and apprehended four suspected pipeline vandals in Imo State. The state NSCDC Commandant, Mr. Michael Ogar, disclosed this while interacting with journalists in Owerri yesterday. Ogar, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said suspected pipeline vandals conveying crude in the truck were arrested at the Okigwe axis on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway about 10pm on Tuesday. He said the officers on duty confirmed that the suspects, who initially claimed to be moving from Umuahia to Okigwe, were actually conveying the 4,000 litres of crude oil from Port Harcourt to Kano. The commandant expressed the commitment of the NSCDC to training, retraining and welfare of its men and officers for optimal output.

He, however, expressed regret over the death of one of the NSCDC officers who was on anti-bunkering duty as well as two others who were killed by stray bullets. Ogar pledged full compensation for the families of the deceased in line with NSCDC’s memorandum of operation. He assured Imo State residents that the command would continue to collaborate with other security agencies to ensure their safety. “I came here barely three weeks ago and a lot has happened between then and now. Last night, we intercepted a truck laden with crude oil and arrested four suspects. Investigation is ongoing.

“We are committed to training, retraining and welfare of our men and officers and we assure Imo residents that there will be less security challenges and more humane operation by the corps,” Ogar said. The NSCDC boss called on the residents to avail the command of more information on the whereabouts of vandals and to go about their lawful activities without fear of harassment. He added: “The major challenge we have is information gathering from residents of the state. If necessary information is available to us, we will perform better and everyone will go about their lawful duties without any fear.”

