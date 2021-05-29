NSCDC nabs 60-year-old man for rape of minor 

A 60-year-old man, Jeremiah Oyedokun, is in police net for having canal knowledge of nine-year-old girl (name withheld) in Kaiama, headquarters of Kaiama Local Government Area in Kwara State.

A statement by the spokesman of the Kwara State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Babawale Zaid Afolabi, said the suspect usually enticed the little girl by giving her N50.

The suspect, the statement further said, has confessed to the crime, while the girl “has been taken to the General Hospital in Kaiama for proper medical examination and rest.”

The case, it added, “is now at the state headquarters of the Command in Ilorin for further investigation, after which the suspect will be charged to court.”

Like this: Like Loading...