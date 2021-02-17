News

NSCDC, NIS to partner Delta on child rights law

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have pledged their readiness to partner the Delta State Child Rights Implementation Committee on enforcement of the provisionsof theChildRightsLaw of 2009. This understanding was reached when members of the Committee paid advocacy visits to the two federal agenciestoseektheir collaboration towards enforcing the Child Rights Law in the state.

Speaking during the meetings, the Chairman of the Committee and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs. Agas Oghenekevwe, gave a legal background to the establishment of the Committee, adding that the mandate is to ensure that the rights of the Delta child are protected. She noted that many children move from place to place either aided or unaided, even as she appealed that the Civil Defence Corps should arrest children roaming the streets during school hours and hand them over to the Committee, while the Immigration Service should assist in identifying irregular migrants or trafficked persons with a view to helping in repatriating them to their countries.

On her part, the Executive Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Special Duties, Bridget Anyafulu, informed the two security agencies that children were not needed on the streets during school hours, insisting that the state was ready to apply the provisions of the Child Rights Law and the new Violent Against Persons (VAP) Law on anyone that breaks the law.

Our Reporters

