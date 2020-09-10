NSCDC officer kills man in Abia

…police shoot at protesting youths

An officer of the Akwa Ibom State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has allegedly a man, Mr. Onyekachi Nwogu. The victim was said to be in front of his compound at Umuokoro, Umuokpo village on Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road Aba, Abia State, when he was hit by the bullet allegedly fired by Inspector Robinson Otobong Abel of the NSCDC. In a statement yesterday, the Abia State Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu, commended the vigilant community youths, men and officers of the state Police Command and those of the Nigerian Army, for ensuring the prompt arrest of the suspect, now in custody, but did not give details of the incident. Kalu, however, assured the family of late Nwogu that the incident would be investigated.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to the unfortunate killing of Mr. Onyekachi Nwogu who was allegedly gunned down by an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Inspector Robinson Otobong Abel, attached to the Akwa Ibom State Command of the Corps. “Sadly, Mr. Onyekachi A. Nwogu was gunned down by the security agent right in front of his compound at Umuokoro Umuokpo Village on Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road, Aba, on Tuesday, 8th September, 2020. “Abia State government wishes to express its deepest regrets over the unfortunate incident and condemn in totality this apparent act of carelessness and callousness that has led to the loss of yet another precious life under avoidable circumstances.

“The government wishes to express its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the late Nwogu. “Let us assure the family and friends of the late Mr. Nwogu, and indeed, all Abians, that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that justice is swiftly done in this matter. “Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who is deeply shocked to hear of the killing, expresses his sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the late Nwogu and will soon visit the bereaved family and community to personally convey his sympathy to them.

“We wish to call on the youth of the affected community and others rightly pained by this sad incident not to take the law into their hands and avoid any act capable of provoking further violence or loss of lives as security agents have been fully deployed to maintain the peace and protect all lawabiding citizens.”

Meanwhile, youths of the community yesterday trooped into Aba to demonstrate the gruesome killing of their kinsman. The angry youths also took Nwogu’s body to the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) Channel 6, Ogbor-Hill, Aba. But as the youth approached the station, a team of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) from Azuka Police Division caused a serious pandemonium by shooting bullets in the air and firing canisters of tear gas at the protesters to disperse them. One of the protesters, who gave his name as Praise Tobechukwu, berated the SARS at Azuka Division for shooting at angry people who only wanted the media to know what happened to their brother.

He said: “You see how police always unnecessarily provoke people for no reason? What wrong did these people do by bringing this gruesome killing to NTA? “They’re simply looking for an avenue to provoke people and you can see how they succeeded in adding insult to our injury. There’s no problem. Let’s keep watching. As long as God is alive, no evil person shall go unpunished.”

