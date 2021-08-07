NSCDC officials arrest, parade 21-year-old man for robbery in Ibadan

The Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) yesterday paraded a 21-yearold man, Onome Samuel, who was arrested in Ibadan, the state capital with a locally-made gun with which he allegedly robbed his victim of a mobile phone. The command said that Samuel, who hails from Delta State was arrested with a locallymade pistol on 29 July, 2021, around Olomi Academy area of Ibadan.

NSCDC Commandant in the State, Michael Adaralewa, who paraded the suspect, insisted that Samuel and his three-man gang specialised in robbing innocent citizens of their properties. He explained further that the other two members of the gang, Sodiq and Toheeb, who were at large at the time of the arrest, are based in Ikorodu, Lagos State. He said that Samuel confessed that he connects with his team on the phone when they have an operation.

Exhibits recovered from the suspect, according to Adaralewa, included one locally made pistol, which he said he bought for N50,000, and four live cartridges. He however said that the suspect would be handed over to the police after proper investigation.

