NSCDC officials arrest vigilante over attack on Fulani settlement in Oyo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC), Oyo State Command on Tuesday paraded Tajudeen Adesanya, who was suspected to be involved in the attack on a Fulani settlement at Idigba Olomi area of Surulere Local Government area of Ogbomoso.

The outfit’s State Commandant, Mr Iskilu Akinsanya, while parading the suspect, who claimed to be a member of Vigilante Group of Nigeria, and five other persons, said that he injured seven residents of the settlement during the attack.

Akinsanya in a statement signed by Supt Oluwole Olusegun (CDPRO) also disclosed that seven people, including six males and one female, were as a result of the attack rescued and rushed to the Obafemi Hospital in Ogbomosho.

He said that Miyetti Allah Chairman of Ogbomoso branch, Muhammad Mahmud, called the command to report that, there was an attack at the Fulanis settlement in Idigba Olomi by some hoodlums numbering about six.

He said that “One red Bajaj motorcycle with Osun registration number EKG 100 UP; one single barrel local gun, cutlasses, petrol in ragolis bottle, torch light and a local charm were recovered from the suspect.”

Like this: Like Loading...