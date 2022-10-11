NSCDC officials decry extortion, lopsided promotions

Some officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ogun State Command, have cried out to the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola for help over alleged lopsided promotion exercise.

The officials lamented that they have only been promoted once since they enlisted into the corps in 2010.

New Telegraph learnt that, no fewer than 150 officials of the corps in Ogun State are affected by the alleged lopsided promotion.

The officials accused the corps of fraudulently promoting other personnel who allegedly could afford to offer bribes to top officials of the corps.

One of the affected officials, who spoke under condition of anonymity on Tuesday, alleged that they were being extorted by the management of the NSCDC through payment of exorbitant fees for various promotion exercises, but we’re yet to get promoted.

He appealed to the minister to urgently address the delay in their promotion, saying those enlisted into the corps between 2012 and 2016 are now ahead of them.

His words: “We were enlisted into NSCDC in 2010, although we were recruited with B.Sc, but we were not placed into normal rank which is Assistant Superintendent of corps II (ASC II) Conpass 8 rather we were placed on Inspector of Corps Conpass 7.

“In 2011, the abnormalities were corrected as we were properly placed on Conpass 8. By 2014, we had already due for the promotion and promotion exercise was conducted in which out of 100 percent of our set that sat for the examination, less than 40 percent were promoted, with the claim that there was no availability of space.

“In 2015, we went for another promotion, we were also denied. Another promotion was conducted in 2017 we were also denied due to the fact that our names did not come out on the eligibility list and we were equally informed that our case was being attended to at the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB) with the claim that our promotion is automatic.

“We are appealing to CDCFIB under the leadership of our honourable Minister for Internal Affairs, Rauf Aregbesola to assist us in rectifying the abnormalities so that the strength and morale of the affected officers can be boosted in order to discharge their duty effectively and efficiently”.

When contacted, the spokesperson of NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu, denied the allegations, saying the corps promotes officials based on merit and performance of their promotion examination.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...