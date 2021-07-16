Metro & Crime

NSCDC, others foil kidnap attempt of minor hidden inside coffin in Kwara  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The joint border patrol of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Police in Kwara State has rescued a 12-year-old boy, suspected to be a kidnap victim.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC in the state, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, said: “The operatives of the Immigration Service, who were on a routine border patrol, spotted an unmarked vehicle and stopped the driver who later took to his heel on sighting the officers alighting from their vehicle.

“It was when the Immigration Officers searched the vehicle that they discovered a coffin and when they opened the it, a minor of about 12 years old was seen lying inside the casket and covered with white cloth.”

The NSCDC PRO further disclosed that the Immigration operatives alerted the NSCDC and other security agencies involved in border patrol, adding that  efforts are in top gear to arrest the two occupants of the vehicle who, he said, are now at large.

“The boy has been medically examined and found to be fine while further checks revealed that the boy is from a village in Benin Republic,” Afolabi added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Couple, two others held with human skull

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested a couple, Mr. Niyi Folorunso and Mrs. Remilekun Folorunso, for allegedly being in possession of a human skull.   The couple were arrested alongside two others, Muyideen Tolubi and Sonubi Taiwo, on Thursday, in Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state.   The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gas station on fire in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Reports just reaching New Telegraph indicate that a gas plant, located in the Baruwa area of Lagos, is currently on fire. Although reports are still sketchy, it was learnt that an explosion was heard at the plant around 6 this morning. Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) have mobilised to the […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Gunmen attack Kogi community, kill 13 family members

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

…police arrest businessman’s killer Armed men yesterday killed 13 members of a family during an attack on the Abudu community in Kogi-Koton Karfe Local Government Area of Kogi State. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ede Ayuba, disclosed this while parading 28 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, cattle rustlers and motorcycle snatchers at the police command […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica