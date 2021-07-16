NSCDC, others foil kidnap attempt of minor hidden inside coffin in Kwara  

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The joint border patrol of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Police in Kwara State has rescued a 12-year-old boy, suspected to be a kidnap victim.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC in the state, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, said: “The operatives of the Immigration Service, who were on a routine border patrol, spotted an unmarked vehicle and stopped the driver who later took to his heel on sighting the officers alighting from their vehicle.

“It was when the Immigration Officers searched the vehicle that they discovered a coffin and when they opened the it, a minor of about 12 years old was seen lying inside the casket and covered with white cloth.”

The NSCDC PRO further disclosed that the Immigration operatives alerted the NSCDC and other security agencies involved in border patrol, adding that efforts are in top gear to arrest the two occupants of the vehicle who, he said, are now at large.

“The boy has been medically examined and found to be fine while further checks revealed that the boy is from a village in Benin Republic,” Afolabi added.

