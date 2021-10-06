Metro & Crime

NSCDC parades 3 prepaid meter thieves in Ondo

Adewale Momoh Akure The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command yesterday arrested three suspects involved in the stealing and selling of prepaid meters in the state.

 

The suspects, identified as Gospel Osuola, 26, Oladele Ibukun, 42, and Dayo Akinlafe, 40, were accused of conspiracy, stealing, tampering as well as illegal possession of eight prepaid meters.

 

According to the corps, the suspects who confessed to the crime in their statements said that the prepaid meters were stolen on 27th and 29th September, 2021 at Alagbaka area and Ijapo Estate, in Akure, the state capital.

 

The suspect were said to have been selling the stolen meters at the rate of N60,000 each with the offence said to be contrary to the Miscellaneous Offences Act 2004.

 

While parading the suspects, the NSCDC State Commandant, Hammed Abodunrin stated that the arrests were made possible through sustained Intelligence of the corps

