NSCDC parades 3 suspected rail vandals, recovers 3 vehicles, over 750 rail tracks

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nasarawa State command yesterday paraded three suspected rail vandals arrested by personnel of the corps in different parts of the state. Items recovered from the suspects include 630 pieces of rail track and rail sleepers and some Gas cylinder and four vehicles. Parading the suspects at the NSCDC command in Lafia, the state capital, the Assistant Superintendent of Corp (ASC), Jerry Victor, said the arrest of the rail vandals followed credible information received by the command in the state.

He explained that on December 5, 2021, a truck with registration number TO418 KT, Katsina loaded with 750 pieces of rail tracks was apprehended along Mada station where the occupants fled to. The NSCDC spokesperson said upon investigation, one Mubarak Lawan of no fixed address ordered for the consignment. Victor disclosed that on January 1, 2022, a J5 bus with registration number ASB 69 ZH loaded with rail tracks was apprehended along Keffi-Wambai and upon search, a Gas cylinder was recovered from the vehicle.

He disclosed that the main kingpin, one Ibrahim Yunusa from Nasarawa Eggon with warehouse for the some vandalised rail tracks at Azuba has ran and abandoned his family for fear of arrest. The Assistant Superintendent of Corp, Jerry Victor, who is the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Nasarswa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), disclosed that the corps has secured four convictions of rail vandals in the state. He said that the NSCDC in the state had written to a federal high court in Lafia for the forfeiture of the truck with registration number TO418 KA it apprehended with 750 stolen rail tracks to government as the owners of the vehicle failed to show up to claim it.

 

