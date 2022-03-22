Metro & Crime

NSCDC parades man, 31, for killing his mother in Nasarswa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia Comment(0)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC), Nasarswa State Command Tuesday, paraded a 31-year-old man, Felix Kwahgtsee, for allegedly killing his mother.

Parading the murder suspect at command’s headquarters in Lafia, Assistant Superintendent of the Corps, Jerry Victor, who is the Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state, explained that Felix, a native of Tiv extraction was arrested at Imon in Obi Local Government Area of the state by men of the Corps on Saturday, March 12, 2022 while attempting to runaway from his crime.

According to him, the suspect used an axe and bludgeoned his mother to death while she was sleeping at night, saying the suspect would be handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

He said: “On the 12th March, 2022 our men arrested one Felix Kwahgtsee at a village in Imon in Obi over a murder case. Felix used an axe and axed his mother to death at night when she was sleeping.”
Victor said the suspect has since confessed to the crime during interrogation.
When interviewed, the suspect, Kwahgtsee confessed to the crime, blaming ‘spirits’ for his action.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Troops eliminate 20 terrorists, capture 4 gun trucks in Borno – Army

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole on Saturday killed more than 20 Boko Haram terrorists and captured equipment in an attempt to attack Askira Uba in Borno.   The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division Maiduguri, Col. Ado Isa, disclosed this in a statement yesterday. Isa said the terrorists who mounted on 15 gun-trucks suspected […]
Metro & Crime

Don’t turn Imo into a war zone, PDP tells Uzodinma, Okorocha, APC

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has condemned the violent clash between supporters of Senator Rochas Okorocha and Governor Hope Uzodinma over a disputed property, Royal Spring Palm Hotel and Apartments.   This is also as the PDP has called on Governor Uzodinma, Senator Okorocha and the APC to desist from turning Imo into […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Three suspected highway robbers arrested on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway  

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Operative of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three suspected highway robbers at Alapako area along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. According to the spokesman of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspected robbers were arrested on July 17, 2020. The suspects: Uzefa Idris, Adamu Yakubu and Ayuba Buhari, were arrested following a distress call received […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica