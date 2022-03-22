NSCDC parades man, 31, for killing his mother in Nasarswa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC), Nasarswa State Command Tuesday, paraded a 31-year-old man, Felix Kwahgtsee, for allegedly killing his mother.

Parading the murder suspect at command’s headquarters in Lafia, Assistant Superintendent of the Corps, Jerry Victor, who is the Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state, explained that Felix, a native of Tiv extraction was arrested at Imon in Obi Local Government Area of the state by men of the Corps on Saturday, March 12, 2022 while attempting to runaway from his crime.

According to him, the suspect used an axe and bludgeoned his mother to death while she was sleeping at night, saying the suspect would be handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

He said: “On the 12th March, 2022 our men arrested one Felix Kwahgtsee at a village in Imon in Obi over a murder case. Felix used an axe and axed his mother to death at night when she was sleeping.”

Victor said the suspect has since confessed to the crime during interrogation.

When interviewed, the suspect, Kwahgtsee confessed to the crime, blaming ‘spirits’ for his action.

