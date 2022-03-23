NSCDC parades man for allegedly killing his mother in Nasarawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nasarawa State command, yesterday paraded a 31-year old man, Felix Kwahgtsee, for allegedly killing his mother.

Parading the murder suspect at the command headquarters in Lafia, Assistant Superintendent of Corps, Jerry Victor, who is the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the corps in the state, explained that Felix, of Tiv extraction was arrested at Imon in Obi Local Government Area of the state by men of the corps on Saturday, March 12, 2022 while attempting to run away from his crime.

According to him, the suspect used an axe and killed his mother while she was sleeping at night, saying the suspect would be handed over to the Police for further investigation and prosecution.

He said, “on the March 12, 2022 our men arrested one Felix Kwahgtsee at a village in Imon in Obi over a murder case. Felix used an axe and axed his mother to death at night when she was sleeping” Victor said the suspect has since confessed to the crime during interrogation. When interviewed, the suspect, Felix Kwahgtsee confessed to the crime and blamed the spirits for his action.

His words, “yes, I used axe to kill my mother in her sleep, I don’t know what happened, it is the spirits, I am regretting it now.” When asked whether he had quarrel with the mother, Felix said, “I didn’t have any quarrel with her, I just don’t know what happened, it is the spirits.”

