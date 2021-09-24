NSCDC parades smuggler with 66 kegs of petrol

The Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), yesterday paraded a suspect arrested with 66 kegs of 25- litres Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol believed to be proceeds of pipeline vandalisation. The suspect, Hassan Olaide, was said to have been arrested at the Oke Ogun area of the state, with the petroleum products, in the early hours of yesterday. According to the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Micheal Adaralewa, the suspect was arrested along Ogboro- Saki Road by a team of Anti-Vandal and Commandant monitoring team. While declaring that the suspect would soon be charged to court, the Commandant disclosed that “Olaide, a native of Saki was arrested with 66 kegs of 25 litres of petrol, totaling at 1,650 litres, valued at two hundred and sixty-seven thousand three hundred (N267,300). “The PMS was loaded in a black Golf car with registration number AGL 17 AY Lagos for diversion to the neighbouring country of Benin Republic. “Olaide Hassan will be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations by the Intelligence and Investigative Department,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...