NSCDC parades suspected kidnapper, others in Ekiti

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ekiti State Command, yesterday paraded a 21-year old salesboy, Tobiloba Olayinka. The suspect was arrested for allegedly plotting to kidnap his boss and extort the sum of N1.5 million ransom from him. He was paraded at the Command’s headquarters located along Ado-Ikere road in Ekiti with some other suspects. The NSCDC boss, Mr. John Fayemi, said the suspect was arrested by men of anti-terrorism operatives of the Command on January 8, after discreet investigation. Fayemi said the suspect had allegedly written to his boss in December, threatening him to pay a sum of N1.5 million or get kidnapped. “We have a case involving a 21- year old salesboy, Tobiloba Olayinka, who was arrested by men of counter terrorism squad for threatening to kidnap his employer, Hamzat Adebisi. “Upon discreet investigation, the suspect was arrested on January 8, 2022. The boy has been a Salesboy of the victim, but he cooked up a letter using a strange name and account number and demanded a sum of N1.5m, else his employer would be kidnapped. “But for the quick response of my men, he was botched after discreet operation. He used fictitious name, account and telephone number to defraud his employer. We tracked his number and he was arrested.” He said the Command also arresred a 21-year old Ayodeji Fanas, for stealing the sum of N500,000 under the guise of helping his victim to purchase a vehicle. “After thorough investigation, we gathered that he used the money to buy phones for himself and various gifts for his girlfriend while also embarking on spending spree during yuletide by lying to his friend that it was his father that sent him a sum of N100,000 for Christmas and New Year celebrations

