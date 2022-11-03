News

NSCDC pledges commitment to journalists’ safety

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ogun State Command, has pledged commitment to the safety of journalists in the state. Commandant of the corps, Niyi Ajibola, who disclosed this yesterday at an event organised to mark the 2022 International Day to End Impunity for Crime Against Journalists in Abeokuta, stressed the need for a cordial relationship between security personnel and journalists. The event which was organised by RazorTimes Magazine, published by Simeon Fakeye has as its theme; “2023: Safety of the Press, Before, During and After.” Ajibola, who was represented by the Head of Operations, Ajala Kolawole, insisted that security personnel are not enemies of journalists, assuring the press of safety before, during and after the forthcoming 2023 general election. “We as security personnel are not enemies to the journalists, because our relationship remains cordial. “As the 2023 election is approaching, try to know about the terrain you are going to work in. As for us, we are always ready to give you adequate protection

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Osun Guber: Tribunal admits more exhibits against Adeleke, INEC

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

The Election Petitions Tribunal on Wednesday admitted another set of documentary evidence as exhibits against the declaration of Ademola Adeleke as Osun State Governor-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The documents were another set of Form EC8As containing the results of the July 16 governorship election of 10 wards in Egbedore, 11 wards […]
News

St. Patrick’s Day: Babatunde wins Bord Bia mixology competition

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year, Bord Bia the Irish Food Board organised a mixology competition for its Irish Mixologist Club tagged ‘Naija Irish Mix’, which saw Olanrewaju Babatunde emerge winner and ultimate mixologist at the grand finale at the recent event at the Lagos Irish Pub, Eko Hotel and Suites Lagos.   The […]
News

Osinbajo’s Declaration: Ondo residents storm town hall in jubilation

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

There was jubilation in Akure, Ondo State yesterday as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo declared his intent to contest the presidential election in 2023.   As soon as the vice president made his declaration on his Twitter handle in the morning, many people trooped to the streets, celebrating the decision to throw his cap in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica