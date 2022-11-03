NSCDC pledges commitment to journalists’ safety

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ogun State Command, has pledged commitment to the safety of journalists in the state. Commandant of the corps, Niyi Ajibola, who disclosed this yesterday at an event organised to mark the 2022 International Day to End Impunity for Crime Against Journalists in Abeokuta, stressed the need for a cordial relationship between security personnel and journalists. The event which was organised by RazorTimes Magazine, published by Simeon Fakeye has as its theme; “2023: Safety of the Press, Before, During and After.” Ajibola, who was represented by the Head of Operations, Ajala Kolawole, insisted that security personnel are not enemies of journalists, assuring the press of safety before, during and after the forthcoming 2023 general election. “We as security personnel are not enemies to the journalists, because our relationship remains cordial. “As the 2023 election is approaching, try to know about the terrain you are going to work in. As for us, we are always ready to give you adequate protection
Related Articles
Osun Guber: Tribunal admits more exhibits against Adeleke, INEC
The Election Petitions Tribunal on Wednesday admitted another set of documentary evidence as exhibits against the declaration of Ademola Adeleke as Osun State Governor-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The documents were another set of Form EC8As containing the results of the July 16 governorship election of 10 wards in Egbedore, 11 wards […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
St. Patrick’s Day: Babatunde wins Bord Bia mixology competition
To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year, Bord Bia the Irish Food Board organised a mixology competition for its Irish Mixologist Club tagged ‘Naija Irish Mix’, which saw Olanrewaju Babatunde emerge winner and ultimate mixologist at the grand finale at the recent event at the Lagos Irish Pub, Eko Hotel and Suites Lagos. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Osinbajo’s Declaration: Ondo residents storm town hall in jubilation
There was jubilation in Akure, Ondo State yesterday as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo declared his intent to contest the presidential election in 2023. As soon as the vice president made his declaration on his Twitter handle in the morning, many people trooped to the streets, celebrating the decision to throw his cap in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)