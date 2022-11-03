NSCDC pledges commitment to journalists’ safety

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ogun State Command, has pledged commitment to the safety of journalists in the state. Commandant of the corps, Niyi Ajibola, who disclosed this yesterday at an event organised to mark the 2022 International Day to End Impunity for Crime Against Journalists in Abeokuta, stressed the need for a cordial relationship between security personnel and journalists. The event which was organised by RazorTimes Magazine, published by Simeon Fakeye has as its theme; “2023: Safety of the Press, Before, During and After.” Ajibola, who was represented by the Head of Operations, Ajala Kolawole, insisted that security personnel are not enemies of journalists, assuring the press of safety before, during and after the forthcoming 2023 general election. “We as security personnel are not enemies to the journalists, because our relationship remains cordial. “As the 2023 election is approaching, try to know about the terrain you are going to work in. As for us, we are always ready to give you adequate protection

