NSCDC promotes 239 junior officers in Kwara

No fewer than 239 junior officers of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been promoted with a charge from the Commandant, Iskilu Ayinla Makinde, to be more alive to their responsibilities and shun any act that is capable of tarnishing the image of the corps.

The commandant gave the admonition on Wednesday in Ilorin while addressing the newly promoted junior officers at the corps’ state headquarters, adding that the relative peace in the state has been largely due to the great and excellent working relationships among all security agencies in the state.

“While I would like to congratulate you in your new ranks, I want you to see your new position as another call to duty and for you to be more proactive and committed in ensuring the security of lives and property. You must leverage on the good working relationships that exist among all the security agencies and make sure you always protect the good image of the corps anywhere you find yourself,” the commandant admonished.

