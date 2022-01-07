News

NSCDC promotes 239 junior officers in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

No fewer than 239 junior officers of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been promoted with a charge from the Commandant, Iskilu Ayinla Makinde, to be more alive to their responsibilities and shun any act that is capable of tarnishing the image of the corps.

The commandant gave the admonition on Wednesday in Ilorin while addressing the newly promoted junior officers at the corps’ state headquarters, adding that the relative peace in the state has been largely due to the great and excellent working relationships among all security agencies in the state.

“While I would like to congratulate you in your new ranks, I want you to see your new position as another call to duty and for you to be more proactive and committed in ensuring the security of lives and property. You must leverage on the good working relationships that exist among all the security agencies and make sure you always protect the good image of the corps anywhere you find yourself,” the commandant admonished.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fayemi lauds health workers’ resilience, seeks prayers for COVID-19 status

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has lauded resilience of health workers in the state, urging them to continue with their determination to stamp out COVID-19 pandemic from the state. Besides, Fayemi, who spoke from self-isolation yesterday following COVID- 19 positive status, sought residents’ prayers to resume work in earnest, saying coronavirus was real. The […]
News

Niger boosts family planning with 527 centres

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

The Niger State government yesterday it has increased its family planning centres from 222 to 527 to address maternal mortality. Executive Director of the Niger State Primary Health Development Agency (NSPHCDA), Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Dangana, said this yesterday at a three-day advanced family planning workshop organized by the Pathfinder International in Minna. Dangana stated that […]
News

Kwara commissioner Aisha Ahman Pategi resigns

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

We wish her well –Govt Kwara State Commissioner for Special Duties, Hajia Aisha Ahman Pategi, yesterday resigned her appointment from the cabinet of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. In a statement made available to journalists in Ilorin, which was personally signed by Pategi, said she was first appointed as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica