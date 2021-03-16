NSCDC rises against fake private guard firms

The Vice Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Southern States chapter, Archbishop George Amu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for telling America Nigeria’s stand on the controversial same-sex marriage.

In a statement in Lagos yesterday, Amu, who had earlier advised the Federal Government and the National Assembly against same-sex marriage, said Buhari had displayed his leadership quality and acumen for all Nigerians to emulate and for listening to public opinion. According to the archbishop, same-sex marriage means human race extinction and a crime against God and humanity.

He said: “It is God’s command that man and woman should live together as husband and wife in Genesis 2 verses 27 and 28, multiply and fill the entire world. “I have to thank President Muhamadu Buhari who, I have discovered, listens to public opinion and particularly for reacting positively to my advice on same-sex marriage. I must also appreciate Buhari the way he handled the matter in America. I want to say ‘big thank you’ to him.”

Amu also thanked the National Assembly members for putting their house in order. He added: “I am not a politician, but a great political observer. Our politicians should have honour, integrity and respect for the authority. As a religious leader,

I am appealing to our lawmakers, they should strive to toe the line of the party through which they were elected into the legislature, so as to ensure orderliness and for this country

