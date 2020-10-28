Metro & Crime

NSCDC sacks officer for looting COVID-19 relief items in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has sacked Illiya Ibrahim, corps assistant, who was seen partaking in the looting of a warehouse in the federal capital territory (FCT).
On Monday, a mob attacked a warehouse at Gwagwalada area council of Abuja, carting away food items. The warehouse is said to be owned by the agricultural and rural development secretariat of the FCT administration.
Bags of grains, including rice and cartons of noodles and spaghetti, were looted from the facility.
However, Ibrahim was seen helping himself with a carton and three bags of rice.
In a statement on Tuesday, Ekunola Gbenga, NSCDC spokesman, said Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, Commandant-General, approved the recommendation of a disciplinary committee for the dismissal of the officer.
Gbenga said the officer was charged under the public service rule which is related to “unbecoming conduct of officers”.
“This disciplinary measure was taken after a series of investigations and deliberations by the junior disciplinary committee and recommendations were made to the management,” he said.
“The CG appreciates officers and men of the corps including members of the public for providing useful information that has continued to assist the corps in identifying unfit individuals within the ranks for appropriate action.
“He tasked the personnel to remain committed, resolute and firm in the discharge of their duties.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Nine die in Sokoto boat accident

Posted on Author Our Reporters

At least nine people reportedly lost their lives when the boat in which they were travelling capsized at Birjingo village in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Sadiq, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto yesterday. According to Sadiq, the […]
Metro & Crime

STF arrests eight in connection with Southern Kaduna killings

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Southern Kaduna and Bauchi states, have arrested eight suspects in connection with the recent killings in Southern Kaduna.   Parading the suspects before journalists yesterday in Kafachan, Plateau State, the Commander of the task force, Maj.- Gen Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, said the […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Diri directs resumption for level 1-12 Civil Servants

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has directed all Civil Servants from grade levels 1-12 to resume work from Tuesday, September 1. Senator Diri gave the directive on Monday during a meeting with the state’s COVID-19 Taskforce in Government House, Yenagoa. The governor had on March 26 asked those category of workers to stay at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: