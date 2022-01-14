News

NSCDC sets up female armed squad to combat insecurity

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

… arrests over 250 suspects in 2021

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command has disclosed that as part of strategy to combat activities of criminals in the state, it has setup an all-female armed squad.
According to the corps, the special female squad had been optimally trained to respond to crime situations within the state and as well tackle it promptly.
The Commandant of the corps in the state Hammed Abodunrin stated this on Friday while addressing newsmen at the state headquarters of the corps in Alagbaka, Akure, the State capital.
The Commandant maintained that amidst the security situation of the country, the squad will also be involved in providing protection in schools across the state in order to forestall any form of security breach.
Abodunrin said: “In the just concluded year, a Special Female Squad were tactically trained to respond to school protection in the State and Rapid Response Squad to tackle crimes promptly.
“As crime and criminalities are becoming more and more sophisticated, the Command has devised several security strategies to combat the new trend.”
While giving the scorecard of the command in the outgone year 2021, the commandant disclosed that 124 suspects were arrested by its Intelligence and Investigation Department with 20 of the cases pending in the court.

 

