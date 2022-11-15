NSCDC special squad smashes fake dollar printing syndicate

News Top Stories

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has announced the arrest of members of a syndicate it said specialists in the printing, sales and distribution of fake US dollar notes in Mararaba, Nasarawa State.

A statement by the spokesperson for the Corps, DCC Olusola Odumosu, said the syndicate was smashed by the Commandant-General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’s SIS), based on actionable intelligence, adding that the syndicate has been operating in the general area in the last 10 years.

“According to intelligence reports, the syndicate has been operating for the past 10 years around Mararaba under bridge, by Heart Plaza, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State before luck ran out on them.

“The report also revealed that they have swindled and defrauded many individuals, millions of naira under the guise of black market operators exchanging Nigerian naira to US dollars, thereby issuing fake dollar notes to their unsuspecting victims.

“In a clandestine operation carried out by the CG’S SIS, the suspects were smoked out of their hideout and subsequently arrested, using the sum of N250,000 to disguise in exchange for US dollars.

“Two members of the syndicate arrested were found in possession of a total of $15,400 fake US dollars, they are Ya’u Muhammed ‘M’, 65 years old, from Warji LGA, Bauchi State, and Lamido Usman ‘M’ age 29 years, from Taraba State (La’u LGA)”, Olusola said.

Other items recovered from the suspects, according to the statement, included one First Bank ATM card, one screw driver and original $100 dollar note. The suspects will be handed over, alongside the exhibits, to Nasarawa State Command under whose jurisdiction they were arrested for further action.

 

