NSCDC trains 2,000 hunters to tackle kidnapping, others in South-East

In preparation for the legalisation of the group by the National Assembly, no fewer than 2,000 members of a special security outfit under the auspices of Hunters Group of Nigeria (HGN) have undergone training by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC),Enugu State. It will be recalled that the HGN bill before the National Assembly, had scaled through the second reading and was presently undergoing public hearing.

The law, if passed, would enable the hunters to provide community policing, maintain law and order and offer community service to citizens. The training was part of measures to encourage synergy in tackling the present alarming insecurity confronting parts of the nation, especially killer herdsmen and kidnappers.

The hunters were drawn from the membership of HGN in the South- East geo-political zone. The participants were trained in various security techniques such as surveillance and intelligence gathering, among others.

