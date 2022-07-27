NSCDC trains 450 personnel on arms handlingNSCDC trains 450 personnel on arms handling

…says accidental discharge will not be accepted

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has trained no fewer than 450 officers and men on Arms and Weapons Handling.

The officers and men who were drawn from the 36 state commands of the federation and underwent eight weeks intensive training in Abuja. Director, Public Relations NSCDC National Headquarters, Mr. Olusola Odumosu in a statement yesterday said the Commandant General of the Corps, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, who was represented by DCG Claudius Yakubu, congratulated the graduands for painstakingly enduring the eight weeks of rigorous training.

Odumosu said the CG charged the trained personnel to uphold the principles, codes and rules of engagement, as the Corps will not condone any form of accidental discharge.

He reiterated his commitment to reposition the Corps improve the skills and competencies of personnel through training and retraining. Speaking further, he stressed that the efforts put into the training is geared towards combating the myriads of security challenges in the country.

“It will no longer be business as usual, as the crop of officers churned out from this batch 9 training will add up to the population of already trained armed personnel that will respond to security needs of Nigerians.”

He added that the colourful passing out parade saw displays from all aspects of the training to show their dexterity in combat and weapon handling.

The CG emphasised that due to his policy of inclusiveness and gender mainstreaming which is tailored towards promoting maximum representation of the female personnel in all NSCDC activities, the batch 9 paraded more female officers who performed very actively in the course of the training.

“As a way of encouraging hard work and commitment to service, the CG’s medal of honour was awarded to 12 personnel for their exceptional qualities and outstanding performances during the training.”

