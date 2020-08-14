News

NSCDC unveils plans to inaugurate zonal office in Owerri

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has unveiled its plans to build a zonal office in Owerri, the Imo State capital. Governor Hope Uzodimma, who revealed this after his official visit to the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Mohammed at his Abuja office on Wednesday said his visit to NSCDC headquarters was paramount to his administration as the body was key to his efforts in safeguarding the lives and property of Imo people. Uzodimma specifically solicited the help of an arm of the NSCDC tagged Agro-Rangers whose members were saddled with the responsibility of protecting farmers, reiterating his resolve to make Imo a safe haven for both crop farmers and animal rearers; an effort that would engender a boost in agro-business in the state in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Mohammed eulogized Uzodimma as a people-oriented governor, a detribalised Nigerian, and a leader who cared for the interest of those he was leading. The Commandant, however, used the opportunity to remind Uzodimma that the choice of Imo State as zonal headquarters of the NSCDC was well thought about and solicited the government’s assistance in helping to facilitate a physical structure for the organisation in Imo. Mohammed also used the occasion to introduce Mr. Walter Chika Akubuiro, an indigene of Imo State to Governor Uzodimma who was recently elevated from the rank of Commandant to Assistant Commandant General.

The Commandant enumerated some of the tasks before NSCDC to include disaster management of both natural and human made such as protection of water pipe and power lines, communication mast and registering and de-registering of private security outfits in the country.

