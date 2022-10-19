News

NSCDC: We’ll end vandalism of telecoms infrastructure nationwide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has “vowed to stamp out all forms of sabotage associated with the vandalism of Telecommunications infrastructure across the nation”. One of the responsibilities of the NSCDC, is the protection of critical national assets.

A statement by the Corps’ spokesperson, DC Olusola Odumosu, yesterday, quoted the Commandant General (CG) of the NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Audi, as making the vow in the face of ‘recent attacks by miscreants and vandals on Telecommunication facilities across some Northern parts of the country which created huge loss of resources and revenues to both government and private investors in the sector.”

Odumosu said the CG made the declaration during a courtesy visit to the Chief Executive Officer, NATCOM Development and Investment Limited, Dr. Babatunde Omotoba at their head office in Maitama, Abuja

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

