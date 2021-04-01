NSCDC: We’re deploying 20,000 personnel for Easter

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has said that at least 20, 000 personnel will be deployed to provide maximum security during the Easter celebrations.

The Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Audi, made the disclosure while addressing journalists onThursday in Abuja.

According to Audi, the deployment was necessitated by the myriad of security challenges besetting the country, occasioned by insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of violent crimes.

He said: “I would like to assure Nigerians of a hitch free Easter celebration. And to also say that the NSCDC will be out there to deal with any cases of insecurity that might arise.

“Our people will be stationed in strategic areas to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order.

“I have directed the deployment of over 20,000 personnel across the country to provide safety and security for Nigerians as they celebrate this occasion.

“I have also directed that the personnel must be up and doing. They must also be assigned to our relaxation spots and I have also detected the deployment of coverts operatives. They will mingle, mix and dine with civilians in various places.”

