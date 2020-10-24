News

NSCIA decries attack on mosques in South-East, South-South

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), yesterday decried the attacks on Muslim worshipers in the mosques, calling on the government to stop the dangerous trend of the #EndSARS protests.

 

The council in a statement, titled: ‘Dangerous Trend of #EndSARS Protests’ and signed by its Chairman, Media Committee, Mr. Femi Abbas, said the current mass protests embarked upon by youths across the country, seemed to have assumed a dangerous religious posture.

 

The group noted that mosques and Muslim worshippers are now the targets  of protesters’ violence in the South-East and South-South of Nigeria with unbridled impunity.

 

The statement said:”For instance, the Central Mosque of Orlu, in Imo State, was viciously attacked and burnt down last Wednesday (October 21, 2020) with one Muslim worshipper callously killed, while about four others were terribly injured by the so-called ‘peaceful protesters’.

 

“Those injured are now in hospital receiving treatment with little hope for survival. Before mayhem was fully unleashed on that Mosque, the personal belongings of the worshippers met therein were carted away in a gangsteric style of predators.

 

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

70-year-old woman, girl, 21, injured in Ebonyi kerosene explosions

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A 70-year-old woman and a 21-year-old girl, have sustained severe injuries following two separate adulterated kerosene explosions in their homes in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. The girl, Miss Chinenye Ezekwenna, who resides at 40 Jemeni Street, who suffered burnt on her legs, arm and jaw, explained that she purchased the suspected adulterated kerosene from a retail […]
News

FG inaugurates implementation C’ttee for MSMEs

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government hasinaugurateda10-man committee to drive the implementationof thevarioussupport schemes for small businessesespeciallyMicro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country. The panel, according to a statement released to newsmen yesterday by Tola Johnson, SecretarytotheCommittee & Special Assistant to the President on MSMEs, would soon unveil details of how qualified and targeted Nigerians could […]
News

Ondo 2020: Jegede optimistic of victory, says APC’ll be crushed in October

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

With his victory as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the party’s primaries in Ondo State on Wednesday, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has said that his victory at party’s primaries was a quit notice and an end to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. Specifically, Jegede said the ruling […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: