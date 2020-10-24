NSCIA decries attack on mosques in South-East, South-South

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), yesterday decried the attacks on Muslim worshipers in the mosques, calling on the government to stop the dangerous trend of the #EndSARS protests.

The council in a statement, titled: ‘Dangerous Trend of #EndSARS Protests’ and signed by its Chairman, Media Committee, Mr. Femi Abbas, said the current mass protests embarked upon by youths across the country, seemed to have assumed a dangerous religious posture.

The group noted that mosques and Muslim worshippers are now the targets of protesters’ violence in the South-East and South-South of Nigeria with unbridled impunity.

The statement said:”For instance, the Central Mosque of Orlu, in Imo State, was viciously attacked and burnt down last Wednesday (October 21, 2020) with one Muslim worshipper callously killed, while about four others were terribly injured by the so-called ‘peaceful protesters’.

“Those injured are now in hospital receiving treatment with little hope for survival. Before mayhem was fully unleashed on that Mosque, the personal belongings of the worshippers met therein were carted away in a gangsteric style of predators.

