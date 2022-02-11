NSCIA, FOMWAN warn against killings, attacks over hijab

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), have condemned the killing of a Muslim in Kwara State during a peaceful protest over the use of hijab in a public school, Oyun Baptist High School in Ijagbo, saying such an unfortunate incident is capable of igniting religious conflagration in the state.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, in a statement signed by its Director of Administration, Zubairu Usman-Ugwu, described the attacks and killing as sadistic and barbaric carnage, saying that the bloody crisis was premeditated. It said the victims of the violence were only exercising their constitutionally guaranteed right to peaceful protest over the decision of Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo, to deny some female Muslim students entry to the school premises on account of their use of hijab.

The council called on the state government to urgently begin the process of changing the names of all the grant-aided public schools in line with the state Education Law CAP E1, which made them public schools. NSCIA said: “While we challenge the Kwara State Government to walk their talk on directives, we also urge them to adopt a more stringent approach to end the amorphous and systematic bullying of Muslim students by the authorities of grant-aided public schools on account of their religious beliefs. Enough is enough!”

In the same vein, the Amirah of FOMWAN, Hajia Rofiah Idowu Sanni, commiserated with the parents and family of the deceased Muslim, and wished those receiving treatment in the hospital complete healing. Sanni, who noted that the attack, which evidently showed a semblance of a premeditated action, was orchestrated by those who are disinclined to the use of hijab by students in government schools, however, called on the security agents to engage in a thorough investigation to arrest, prosecute, and punish the criminal elements responsible for the act and their sponsors.

The national body of FOMWAN appealed to the Kwara state Muslim community to continue to towing the path of peace and dialogue as well as through the instrumentality of the court to avoid aggravating the already tensed situation. She expressed concerns over the continuous persecution, oppression, victimisation and molestation of Muslim girls and women adorning the hijab, not only Kwara but across the Southwest region of Nigeria, calling on the relevant authorities to put a stop forthwith.

She added: “Let me use this medium to also call our attention to several other cases of hijab persecution in Oyo, Lagos and Ogun States. Muslim students are not only denied their divine and constitutional rights, they are being locked out of school because they choose to adorn the hijab “The incessant discrimination against women using the hijab must stop abruptly. The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria grants us the freedom to practice our chosen faith without discrimination and even the United Nations Charter. So why the intolerance and bigotry?”

