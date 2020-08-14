NSCIA lauds Ekiti for worship centres’ reopening

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has consented to the government’s order on reopening of mosques for worship today following lifting of ban by the state government on congregation of not more than 20. This, the council said would mosques which had met conditions dictated by the government, including fumigation of premises, provision of infrared thermometer, sanitizers, hand-washing facilities and strict compliance. Governor Kayode Fayemi had in a broadcast declared that from all indications, churches and mosques in Ekiti which had substantially complied with provision of COVID-19 precautionary facilities would be allowed to begin operations. However, in a statement by the NSCIA President, Ekiti chapter, Alhaji Yakubu Sanni, said investigation by the religious body had confirmed that substantial number of mosques operating in the state were ready to reopen.

Sanni said: “Individuals should come with their own praying mats and ablution kettles, provision of water to wash hands and hand sanitizer. It is advised that anybody besides the imam above the age of 65 and below the age of 12 should stay away from the mosque. “The service is expected to start at 1:30 and end at 2:30. Everybody participating in the prayer should wear nose mask. Number of worshippers in the mosque should be determined by the capacity of the space to contain worshippers standing 6 feet apart.

