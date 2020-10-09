Islam

NSCIA, NUJ, MMPN mourn as The Nation Editor, Salaudeen, dies at 61

Posted on

The Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has been joined by Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) to mourn the late Assistant Editor of The Nation newspaper, Alhaji Leke Salaudeen, who passed away aged 61 years. He died on Tuesday at the Gbagada General Hospital, Gbagada, Lagos mainland. Family members were joined at the Janazah prayer around 5pm to pay their last respects, by staff of The Nation and friends of the deceased.

The clerics at the Janazah were extoll his easy-going nature and good nurtured character. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the deceased as a consummate journalist. In a condolence message through the Information and Strategy Commissioner Gbenga Omotoso, the governor said Salaudeen was “quiet, unassuming and an easy going person.

The profession will miss him. He was dedicated to duty. He was a good investigative reporter any editor will like to work with”. Sanwo-Olu encouraged journalists to pay more attention to their health and always go for medical check-up The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) also commiserated with members of the deceased family, The Nation and the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) over what it described as “a big loss.”

NSCIA Media Committee Chairman Alhaji Femi Abbas said: “We can neither appeal nor protest against the judgment of Allah. We pray Allah to repose his soul in eternal bliss and comfort his family.

Amin.” Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) National President Alhaji AbdurRahman Balogun described him as a devout Muslim. Balogun said: “The late Salaudeen was a humble person with passion for journalism, a good Muslim, and above all a wonderful family man. His will be sorely missed.” The Lagos State Council Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Dr Qasim Akinreti, described Salaudeen’s death as shocking. “I am deeply shocked about the sudden death of my colleague, brother and friend. The late assistant editor was a prolific newsman, very detailed and passionate journalist.

“He made his mark in the annals of journalism in Nigeria. The Nation and NUJ will miss him greatly. My condolences go to his immediate family and journalists in general.” The late Salaudeen is survived by his wife Saodat and three children – Halimah, Bilikis and Barakat as well as grandchildren. His remains were interred at his residence in Ota, Ogun State, in accordance with Islamic rites.

