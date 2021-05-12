News Top Stories

NSCIA: Ramadan fast continues, says crescent Shawwal 1442 AH not sighted

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has said the Ramadan fast continues Wednesday, as the crescent of Shawwal 1442 AH, was yet to be sighted. This was contained in a terse statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja by the Deputy Secretary-General of the NSCIA, Prof. Salisu Shehu.

The statement reads: “The NSCIA under the leadership of its President- General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni wishes to inform the Nigerian Muslim Ummah that there was no proven report of the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal, 1442 AH on the 29th of Ramadan, 1442 AH. Ramadan fast will therefore continue tomorrow Wednesday, 12th May 2021 as the 30th day of Ramadan. “Consequently, Thursday 13th May, 2021 is hereby declared as 1st of Shawwal, 1442 AH and the day of Eid-il-fitr. “The Council prays that Almighty Allah accept our fasting and other virtuous acts in Ramadan and grant us all peaceful and blissful Eid celebrations.”

Our Reporters

