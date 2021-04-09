Islam

NSCIA tasks CAN on tolerance, says comment on religions of Supreme Court Judge misleading

Posted on

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has tasked the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on needs to be tolerant, saying the association’s recent comment on religions of Supreme Court Judge was misleading. The NSCIA said this in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

The tweets entitled; “JUSTICES OF THE COURT OF APPEAL: FACT & FIGURES,” read; “The three geopolitical zones of the South have only 2 Muslim JCAs out of 36 while the three geopolitical zones of the North have 15 Christian JCAs out of 34. “Of the 79 JCAs nationwide, there are only 20 Muslims. Who is intolerant?” The NSCIA continued; “The intransigence of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is playing out again in the deliberate distortion of the issues surrounding the shortlisted 20 Justices-designate.

“The grouse of CAN, as amplified by some hagiographers masquerading as opinion leaders, is that 13 of the 20 recently shortlisted Justices are from the North and are Muslims. “The cacophony of Christian marginalisation that constitutes the sing-song of CAN is a blatant lie, a deliberate distortion and a devilish strategy of shedding crocodile tears or crying while flogging Muslims with bare-faced oppression and systemic repression in Nigeria.

“Though religion preaches love, honesty, sincerity, tolerance, good neighbourliness and kindness, among other virtues, CAN has succeeded in creating a Nigerian version of Christianity which is anchored on morbid hatred, undisguised dishonesty, caustic insincerity. “Religious intolerance, perennial hostility and outright wickedness. If CAN has its way, it would annihilate Muslims from Nigeria but one billion CANs of calumny unleashed against us cannot extinguish the light of Islam here and elsewhere, even if they try it!”

Our Reporters

Islam

Islam

Islam

