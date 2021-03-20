NSDC scribe: Soun hails Buhari over Adelabu’s appointment

Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade (III), has congratulated the newly appointed Executive Secretary of National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Zaccheus Adelabu. Extolling the virtues of the new appointee, the nonagenerian monarch acknowledged the contributions of the philanthropist to Ogbomoso and environs, adding that Adelabu has carved a niche for himself in all spheres of life. While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the appointment of the new Executive Secretary, the traditional ruler urged Adelabu to live up to expectations in his noble assignment.

In a goodwill message, Oba Oyewumi said the leadership attributes of Adelabu were remarkable and worthy of emulation. He said: “On behalf of the good people of Ogbomosoland , I congratulate Hon. Zaccheus Adelabu, on his appointment as Executive Secretary of National Sugar Development Council (NSDC). “The appointment is welldeserved and good for the country. Adelabu has over the years, created a niche for himself as a financial expert, public servant and philanthropist. “His impeccable character and exemplary leadership qualities will continue to speak for him. The new head of NSDC will no doubt reposition the government agency.”

