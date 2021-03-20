News

NSDC scribe: Soun hails Buhari over Adelabu’s appointment

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade (III), has congratulated the newly appointed Executive Secretary of National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Zaccheus Adelabu. Extolling the virtues of the new appointee, the nonagenerian monarch acknowledged the contributions of the philanthropist to Ogbomoso and environs, adding that Adelabu has carved a niche for himself in all spheres of life. While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the appointment of the new Executive Secretary, the traditional ruler urged Adelabu to live up to expectations in his noble assignment.

In a goodwill message, Oba Oyewumi said the leadership attributes of Adelabu were remarkable and worthy of emulation. He said: “On behalf of the good people of Ogbomosoland , I congratulate Hon. Zaccheus Adelabu, on his appointment as Executive Secretary of National Sugar Development Council (NSDC). “The appointment is welldeserved and good for the country. Adelabu has over the years, created a niche for himself as a financial expert, public servant and philanthropist. “His impeccable character and exemplary leadership qualities will continue to speak for him. The new head of NSDC will no doubt reposition the government agency.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

N’Zealand remembers 185 who died in quake 10 years ago

Posted on Author Reporter

  New Zealand lowered its flags on Monday and made special note of those who couldn’t travel as it marked the 10th anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake that killed 185 people. Hundreds of people attended an outdoor service in Christchurch, which continues to rebuild from the magnitude 6.3 quake that destroyed much of its downtown. […]
News

Report: Israel attacks several bases across Syria

Posted on Author Reporter

Two soldiers killed in attacks with targeted bases believed to have a strong presence of Iranian-backed militias. The Syrian army says it has responded to Israeli attacks on southern, central and eastern Syria in which two soldiers were killed in what military defectors and intelligence sources said was a wave of raids that targeted Iranian […]
News

JAMB shuts down 7 exam centres in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it has shut down at least seven examination centres in Bayelsa State for violating the Board’s rules and regulations for examination. With the seven centres shut down, the state now has four examination centres for the conduct of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the state. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica