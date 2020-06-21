NSDP: Over N200bn investment threatened as NLNG, others reject NIMASA CoCs

•‘NIMASA to blame for disregard of Nigerian CoCs’

ver N200 billion the Federal Government has over time invested in the training of over 2500 seafarers in different maritime training institutions across the world, under the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP); face imminent danger of going down the drain as some beneficiaries of the programme have alleged that the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG) among other indigenous ship owners have taken a cue from foreign shipping companies to reject sailors bearing Nigeria sailing certificate, also known as Certificates of Competency (CoC).

A Seafarer, Engr. Daniel Ikueyemi who revealed this in a recent interview with Maritime TV, alleged that poor feedback mechanism at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has deprived the maritime administration of the full benefit if its huge investment in seafarers’ training.

He blamed the agency for the discrimination of Nigeria’s Certificate of Competence (CoC), saying the discrimination which was hitherto popular among foreign companies has become evident in Nigeria with several indigenous companies including the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), a liquefied natural gas (LNG) producing company within Nigeria as the majority shareholder.

Ikueyemi lamented that most seafarers trained under the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP) are on the verge of having their Certificates of Competence (CoC) expire, yet they have no resources to renew it because they have never had an opportunity of going onboard vessels even for a single day.

He said: “NIMASA shouldn’t allow their resources waste away because that is what happens when the seafarers aren’t engaged. The duration of CoC is five years and it becomes useless if one doesn’t utilize it during that timeframe.

“Imagine the millions of dollars that have been spent on NSDP already. Nevertheless, NIMASA can’t give account of the number of cadets they have trained so far. A lot of people have left the system unnoticed.”

Ikueyemi, who is also a Marine Engineer and a product of NSDP, also condemned NIMASA’s practice to only issue Unlimited Certificates to Officers On Watch (OOW).

He, however, encouraged NIMASA to have Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with several countries for seafarers’ engagement, especially African nations in dire need of seafarers.

“We shouldn’t only focus on the Western countries for such partnerships. There are lots of African nations in dire need of seafarers and we can start from Africa. The essence of having MoUs with African nations shouldn’t only be to lobby for IMO Council elections. Nigerian seafarers can have privilege to work in other African countries with these MoUs,” he said.

He also stressed the need to improve the quality of Nigerian CoCs so that it cannot be easily forged, noting that around the world there is a perception that Nigerian CoCs can be easily forged.

This came as another seafarer, Capt. Ola Alufa blamed NIMASA for its refusal to expunge the clauses in the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) STCW, which confine Nigerian seafarers to the nation’s shores with limited CoCs.

He said that leading seafaring nations like Philippines and Netherlands have written to IMO and obtain approvals to expunge the ‘Near Coastal Voyage’ restrictions on the certification of their seafarers.

Capt. Alufa also lamented that NIMASA is yet to market Nigerian CoCs to the global shipping community to show that seafarers with the certificates underwent training in tandem with global best practices.

According to him, the restriction on the CoCs of Nigerian seafarers has deprived them of opportunities to be recognised globally.

He said: “When you issue a Nigerian seafarer ‘Near Coastal Voyage’ and only give ‘Unlimited’ for Officer On Watch (OOW), it is an undue restriction. Nigerian seafarers must be exported as big seafaring nations like Philippines, Russia and India are doing. These nations make huge revenue from the seafarers.

“The agency needs to lift this restriction and the clause responsible for the restrictions. Other countries have expunged this clause and one of those countries is Netherlands. Nigerian seafarers must be exported to everywhere in the world, they must be able work on different vessels.

“Look at Ghanaian seafarers, their certificates are accepted everywhere in the world. As long as this clause remains in Nigeria, the nation would continue to have challenges in placing seafarers onboard vessels and exploiting the enormous potentials in seafaring.”

