NSE advances by N18bn gain

The bulls maintained grip on market activities yesterday as stocks sustained rally for the third trading session following gains recorded from blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 0.1 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ positive sentiments on some stocks.

Consequently, the All- Share Index gained 34 basis points or 0.1 per cent to close at 34,803 index points as against 34,769 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N18 billion to close at N18.184 trillion from N18.166 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 256.55 million shares exchanged in 5,407 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 104.46 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,706 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc.

The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and Sterling Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 48.79 million shares in 1,282 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 21 while decliners also closed at 21. NCR Plc and UPDC REIT led the gainers’ table by 10 per cent each to close at N1.98 and N5.50 per share while respectively while Mobil Oil Plc followed with a gain of 9.89 per cent to close at N208.80 per share.

