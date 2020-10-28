NSE advances, gains N106bnous

The bulls maintained grip on market activities yesterday as stocks sustained positive sentiments following gains recorded by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 0.70 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ crave to increase capital gains.

Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 202.33 basis points or 0.70 per cent to close at 28.980 as against 28.777.96 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N106 billion to close at N15.147 trillion from N15.041 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 385.59 million shares exchanged in 5,283 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 179.97 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,720 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of FBNH Plc and Access Bank Plc. The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and Ecobank Plc followed with a turnover of 84.94 million shares in 976 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 46 while decliners closed at only two. Linkage Assurance Plc led the gainers’ table by 10 per cent to close at 44 kobo per share while Conoil Plc followed with 9.81 per cent to close at N17.35 per share. NNFM Plc added 7.79 per cent to close at N4.60 per share. On the other hand, Wema Bank Plc led the price losers’ table, dropping 1.72 per cent to close at 57 kob0 per share. NEM Insurance Plc followed with 1.46 per cent to close at N2.03 kobo per share.

